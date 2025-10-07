Armagh All-Ireland winner Stefan Campbell retires from inter-county football

ARMAGH’S STEFAN CAMPBELL has retired from inter-county football.

The news of his exit was first reported by Niall McCoy on RTÉ as manager Kieran McGeeney prepares for a 12th season in charge of Armagh.

Campbell played a huge impact role in his county’s 2024 All-Ireland success, setting up the only goal of the final against Galway when his pass to Aaron McKay ended up in the net shortly after coming on.

Often known as ‘Soupy’, the Clan na Gael star forward was first added to the Armagh panel in 2011 and made his championship bow two years later. He became an influential player throughout his career and was crucial to Armagh ending a 22-year wait for Sam Maguire glory.

His last appearance for Armagh was in their 2-22 to 0-27 All-Ireland series defeat to Galway in June, scoring a point after coming on in the second half.