Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

GEORG STEINHAUSER WON the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday as Tadej Pogacar strengthened his huge lead at the top of the overall standings.

EF Education–EasyPost rider Steinhauser claimed his first professional win after going it alone with around 30 kilometres to go and finishing the punishing final Passo del Brocon climb after 159km of riding from Selva di Val Gardena.

The 22-year-old joined up in a break with Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier with 50 kilometres left, then dropping the Eritrean to close out the win.

Steinhauser crossed one minute and 23 seconds ahead of Pogacar who made his own burst from the pink jersey group in the final two kilometres and added a few seconds to his over seven-minute lead.

