Ireland's Meadow three off the lead in Australia while Maguire also in contention

IRISH DUO STEPHANIE Meadow and Leona Maguire have both made encouraging starts to the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Victoria, Australia as part of the LPGA tour.

Jordanstown native Meadow is three shots off the lead after carding a five-under 67 which included five birdies in all.

Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden and South Korea’s Haeji Kang are the joint-leaders on eight-under.

Maguire, who hit six birdies and two bogeys in her opening round, is two shots further back and in a strong position heading into Friday’s action.

Meanwhile, there’s some Irish representation at the men’s Vic Open, which is also being held this week.

Down’s Jonathan Caldwell is four off the lead after a five-under 67, in an opening round which featured three birdies between the 15th and 18th hole.

It was a mixed day out for Cormac Sharvin whose four birdies and two bogeys left him with a round of 70.

Follow the women’s leaderboard here, and the men’s leaderboard here.

