Home favourite Meadow leads the way at the World Invitational in Ballymena

Leona Maguire is also on the charge in Northern Ireland.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Aug 2019, 6:55 PM
Meadow leads the way after two rounds.
Meadow leads the way after two rounds.
HOME FAVOURITE STEPHANIE Meadow holds a share of the lead at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, while Leona Maguire is making a charge up the leaderboard on day two.

Meadow followed yesterday’s opening-round 70 with a one-under 71 on Friday to head into the weekend in a strong position to challenge on home soil in Ballymena.

The 27-year-old, who plays on the Symetra Tour in America, has been joined on four-under by Maguire, who is currently three-under through nine after the second round was delayed by heavy rain.

This event is a first for European golf as the men’s and women’s tournaments are brought together on the same courses, with the players battling it out for separate titles, but equal prize funds. 

Meadow finished her second round with three birdies in the closing four holes to propel herself to the top of the leaderboard.

“‘I can’t tell you how much it means for all of these people to come out and watch me,” she said.

“There’s just genuine joy from people to see me out here regardless if I win or not, so it’s very special and I’m very touched.”

In the men’s Challenge Tour event, England’s Laurie Canter leads the way on seven-under, while Ruaidhri McGee is best of the Irish on one-under.

Who will be on the plane to Japan? Bernard Jackman joins Murray and Gavan to map out the Irish depth chart. We also rank the best national anthems, and Murray sits down with Peter O’Mahony.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

