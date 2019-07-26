'I thought our intensity caught them by surprise' - Bradley hails players after European win

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL take a 2-1 first leg lead into next week’s return game with Apollon Limassol in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, having come from behind to win at a raucous Tallaght Stadium last night.

Apollon beat Lazio and Marseille in the group stages of last season, and although they took a fifth-minute lead through a stunning long-range volley, Rovers battled back to equalise and then win the game just before the hour mark.

Both goals came from Jack Byrne set-pieces, and both were headed in by centre-halves: first Lee Grace, then Roberto Lopes.

“There was so much”, said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley when asked what pleased him most, “but we’ve come back from a goal down. That character, and we didn’t look rattled. When they scored it didn’t bother us. We stayed to our game plan and that’s easier said than done when you’re on the pitch against a good side, with a big crowd.

“I thought they had some spells in the first half and maybe one or two in the second, but nothing for long, long periods. When they did have spells I thought our shape was really good, our communication was really good and we filled gaps for each other.

“We knew that was going to be important as they are so good at running off the ball so your distance and timing has to be good, and it was.

“If anyone has watched us over the last 12 months they shouldn’t be surprised at how we play. Whether it’s a big game or a not so big game, we always play in the same way. In these games your decisions have to be quicker as the press is quicker. I thought our intensity caught them by surprise.”

Bradley was disappointed not to win the game by more – another Grace header hit the bar ten minutes after Rovers took the lead, while Aaron Greene rounded the ‘keeper late on but the distance and narrow angle meant his shot went over the crossbar.

“We were. They were there for the taking when it was two, we felt we could go and try to get one more. Lee hits the crossbar and Aaron has a chance so yeah, you want to go and get another goal to help, but it wasn’t to be.”

Although Rovers have a first-leg lead, Bradley says it won’t affect the approach for the away leg.

“We will go to try and win the game. It might be a different tempo to the game with the heat, so our game management will have to be good at different times, but we’ve shown tonight we can create chances against them.”

Rovers play Cork City in the league on Sunday at Turner’s Cross before focus will fully switch to the return leg in Cyprus.