STEPHEN BRADLEY admitted goalkeeper Alan Mannus had kept Shamrock Rovers in the tie after his stoppage-time penalty save against Slovan Bratislava in Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier.

It meant the tie stayed at 2-0 and left the Hoops with a slight chance ahead of Tuesday’s second leg in Tallaght Stadium.

“I thought we did well for large periods,” Bradley said. “They are obviously a very good side. The goal we conceded after half-time was very poor from our point of view. We had a couple of chances at the start, but ultimately Alan has kept us in the tie at the end.

“It obviously gives us a really difficult game next week, but the fact that it’s 2-0 keeps us in the tie. Alan’s save at the end is crucial. At 3-0, it’s game over.”

Opportunities were few and far between over the 90, but Sean Gannon and Richie Towell were both presented with decent openings before Slovan took the lead.

“If you get chances at this level in the final-third you have got to take them,” the Rovers boss added. “Because you can be sure the team you are playing against will get chances, and nine times out of 10 they will take them.”

Down the other end, Bradley was not happy with the manner of the opening goal, as Rafael Ratão headed home from Vernon De Marco’s cross.

“It was really poor. We need to do more to affect the cross and then it’s a free header six yards from goal. It’s a poor one from our point of view. We’ll look at it in the morning but, yeah, it’s a poor goal to give away.”

And of Ratão’s second, just after half-time, Bradley added: “That was the most frustrating thing because we said at half time that we needed to start right because we knew they’d come out quick, which always happens away in Europe. We spoke about it, we knew we had to be ready and we switched off and got punished. At this level, you can’t switch off. We got punished and the timing of that goal was a real killer.”

Bradley did take some positives from the encounter, singling out Roberto Lopes in particular for his performance.

“I thought Pico played really well. He defended really well, he was a real leader for us, he was calm and he was excellent. I thought the back-three were excellent.”

The level was clearly higher than Rovers are accustomed to in the Premier Division, with four internationals in Slovan’s starting XI, and two coming off the bench, including Vladimír Weiss, who was at the Euros with Slovakia last month.

“We knew coming into the game that they were a top side, we haven’t just learned that tonight. Their recent history and their squad tell you that. They are a top team and we know that. Nothing has changed.”

Speaking after the game, Bradley continued: “We are flying home tonight — flight at half-10, we should be back in Dublin for half-12 Irish time. The players will be off tomorrow, the staff obviously in and then we are in over the weekend and on Monday to get ready for the game on Tuesday.”