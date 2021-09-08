Charlton Athletic complete signing of Irish goalkeeper Stephen Henderson

CHARLTON ATHLETIC HAVE confirmed the acquisition of Irish goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

The 33-year-old, who was a free agent, joins the League One club on a one-year contract.

Henderson had been training with Charlton in recent weeks, having been released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

It marks a return to a former club for the Dubliner, who played 53 Championship games for the Addicks in a two-year spell before joining Nottingham Forest in 2016.

“It feels really good to be back,” Henderson said. “It’s a great atmosphere, good staff, there are really positive vibes and I’m just really blessed that I’ve been given another opportunity at such a great club.”

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Henderson was included in the senior squad on several occasions but didn’t earn a cap.

He’ll aim to challenge Craig MacGillivray to become first-choice goalkeeper at The Valley, where former Southampton boss Nigel Adkins is in charge.