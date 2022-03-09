Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
Advertisement

Stephen Kenny finally agrees new Ireland contract

The deal is set to see the Dubliner in charge up until the end of Euro 2024.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 8,197 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/5705310
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY has finally signed a new Ireland contract, it has been confirmed.

The deal is set to see the Dubliner in charge up until the end of Euro 2024.

It brings to an end a long-running saga that left Kenny’s future mired in uncertainty amid a mixed World Cup qualification campaign.

A statement from the FAI released today added that assistant manager Keith Andrews and the coaching team of Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle would also be extending their stays.

Meanwhile, following Chelsea coach Anthony Barry’s departure to Belgium last month, a successor will be confirmed in due course.

“I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract,” Kenny said. “The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances, we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

“The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential.

“With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan and the Board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the international squad.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill added: “On behalf of everyone at the association, I am delighted to announce this news today. The board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming Uefa Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad.

“Stephen and I have agreed on that deal now and we look forward to working together as he seeks to guide Ireland to the next European Championship finals.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie