Stephen Kenny finally agrees new Ireland contract

STEPHEN KENNY has finally signed a new Ireland contract, it has been confirmed.

The deal is set to see the Dubliner in charge up until the end of Euro 2024.

It brings to an end a long-running saga that left Kenny’s future mired in uncertainty amid a mixed World Cup qualification campaign.

A statement from the FAI released today added that assistant manager Keith Andrews and the coaching team of Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle would also be extending their stays.

Meanwhile, following Chelsea coach Anthony Barry’s departure to Belgium last month, a successor will be confirmed in due course.

“I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract,” Kenny said. “The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances, we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

“The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential.

“With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan and the Board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the international squad.”



FAI CEO Jonathan Hill added: “On behalf of everyone at the association, I am delighted to announce this news today. The board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming Uefa Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad.

“Stephen and I have agreed on that deal now and we look forward to working together as he seeks to guide Ireland to the next European Championship finals.”