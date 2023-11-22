Advertisement
Numbers Game

Stephen Kenny's Irish reign in numbers

We look back at the stats and facts of Stephen Kenny’s reign.
755
0
1 hour ago
Gavin Cooney

LAST NIGHT’S FRIENDLY draw with New Zealand is expected to be Stephen Kenny’s final match in charge of Ireland. We look back at his reign in numbers. 

MixCollage-21-Nov-2023-11-56-PM-4946 Left: Stephen Kenny on the day of his unveiling as U21 manager in November 2018, and right, at his press conference last night.

Matches played: 40 

Wins: 11 (Andorra, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Scotland, Armenia, Malta, Latvia, Gibraltar x2)

Draws: 11  

Defeats: 18  

Goals scored: 47  

Goals conceded: 41 

Number of clean sheets: 13

Competitive matches played: 29  

Competitive wins: 6 (Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Scotland, Armenia, Gibraltar x2)

Competitive draws: 7  

Competitive defeats: 16

Competitive goals scored: 26

Competitive goals conceded: 28 

Competitive clean sheets: 9 

Number of players used: 53

Players with most appearances: Matt Doherty (32 appearances), James McClean (31), Egan (28), Josh Cullen (30), John Egan (28), Shane Duffy (27), Alan Browne, Jason Knight (both 26) 

Players with most goals: Callum Robinson (8 goals), Shane Duffy, Alan Browne, Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Parrott, (all 4), John Egan, Even Ferguson, Adam Idah (all 3)

Players with most assists: Jamie McGrath (4), James McClean, Jason Knight, Conor Hourihane, Daryl Horgan, (all 3) 

Number of debutants: 21

Gavin Bazunu, Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Nathan Collins, Jayson Molumby, Chiedozie Ogbene, Adam Idah, Caoimhín Kelleher, Jamie McGrath, Evan Ferguson, Andrew Omobamidele, Will Smallbone, Ryan Manning, Mikey Johnston, Will Keane, Liam Scales, CJ Hamilton, Festy Ebosele, Mark Sykes, Sinclair Armstrong, Andrew Moran

Biggest competitive win: 4-0 away to Gibraltar in Euro 2024 qualifier

Biggest friendly win: 4-0 at home to Qatar 

Biggest competitive defeat: 2-0 at home to Greece and 2-0 away to France, both in Euro 2024 qualifiers 

Biggest friendly defeat: 3-0 away to England in 2020 

Best victory by world ranking: 3-0 at home to Scotland, then ranked 39th in the world in 2022 Nations League 

Worst defeat by world ranking: 1-0 defeat at home to Luxembourg, then ranked 98th in the world, in 2022 World Cup qualifying 

World ranking at time of appointment: 34th 

Current world ranking: 58th.

Gavin Cooney
