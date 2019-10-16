'We played in a wind tunnel' - Kenny critical of conditions after Ireland U21 defeat

STEPHEN KENNY SAYS his players will “dust themselves down” after his first real setback as Ireland U21 manager.

The Boys in Green headed into yesterday’s Euro qualifier away to Iceland unbeaten and top of Group 1 after claiming 10 points from their opening four matches.

Played on an artificial surface, conditions were far from ideal in Reykjavik with a strong gale blowing across the pitch.

The home side were awarded a penalty just before the half-hour mark as Celtic defender Lee O’Connor was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen, son of Icelandic legend Eidur, stepped up to score past Caoimhin Kelleher and although Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Adam Idah all had great chances to equalise as the visitors took control, the game ended in a 1-0 defeat.

O’Connor was also red-carded after picking up a second booking in the 89th minute.

“We’re very disappointed to lose the game,” Kenny told FAI TV. “It was a very harsh penalty given against Lee O’Connor. It was quite a controversial decision and that swung the game.

“It was an unusual game. We were playing in a wind tunnel, and the match was affected by that as it was blowing across the pitch. That made the first 20-25 minutes very difficult.

“We probably didn’t adapt as well as we could have early in the game, but in the second half we got control and dominated.

“But, as the penalty had been scored, they were able to get 11 men in their own half. They were a very tall team and were difficult to break down.

We had three or four really good chances but didn’t capitalise.

“Iceland at home a very difficult proposition as the venue that they play in is very open and windy, but we have to accept defeat. The players are hurting and it’s one we are disappointed to lose but it’s our first defeat of the campaign and we have to dust ourselves down.”

Ireland's Michael Obafemi turns Hordur Ingi Gunnarsson. Source: MBL/Kristinn Magnússon/INPHO

Ireland remain in top spot, but the chasing pack of Iceland, Italy and Sweden all have games in hand.

Next up is a trip to Armenia on 14 November before they host Sweden at Tallaght Stadium five days later.

“It’s a very open group,” Kenny added. “We’ve beaten Sweden away and Sweden have beaten Iceland. Now Iceland have beaten us, and Italy have to go away to all of these teams.

“We’re still in a good position. We have a big 10 days in November when we go to Armenia and Sweden come to us, so we have to get ourselves ready and put this behind us.”

