Stephen Kenny's son Eoin called up to play for Northern Ireland

EOIN KENNY, SON of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen, has today been named in Northern Ireland’s U18 squad for friendly matches against Manchester United.

Eoin Kenny is a highly-regarded attacking midfielder, currently rising through the ranks of Dundalk’s academy, and qualifies for Northern Ireland as he was born in Derry during his father’s time managing in the city.

As these games are at U18 level and non-competitive, involvement in this Northern Ireland squad does not affect his future eligibility status for the Republic of Ireland.

The Northern Ireland squad is coached by former Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle, who is also in charge of their U17 and U19s. The games against Manchester United are a chance for Lyttle to evaluate talent ahead of the U19s European Championship qualifiers later this year, and there is a greater preponderance on players from the League of Ireland and Northern Irish Premiership as some of the players based in England and Scotland are completing their pre-season schedules with their clubs.

“It’s important to keep continuity between the U17s and U19s. Several players who are with clubs in England and Scotland have just completed pre-season so they have not been included”, said Lyttle.

“However, my squads usually feature lots of players from NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland clubs so I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do.

“It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly rated opposition. However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion.

“There are U19 Euro qualifiers this autumn and I am sure the players in this squad will want to be part of that squad as well.”

The games against Manchester United are part of the SuperCupNI tournament, and will take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds (Monday 25 July, 7.30pm KO) and Ballymena Showgrounds (Wednesday 27 July, 7.30pm KO.

Northern Ireland U18 squad

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic).

Defenders – Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Bayley McCann (Peterborough United).

Midfielders – Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk).

Forwards - Conor Scannell (Glenavon), Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Shea Brennan (Larne), Luca Doherty (Derry City).