Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Advertisement

Stephen Kenny's son Eoin called up to play for Northern Ireland

He has been named in an U18 squad for upcoming friendlies against Manchester United.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 4:09 PM
9 minutes ago 562 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5821185
A view of the home dressing room at Windsor Park.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO
A view of the home dressing room at Windsor Park.
A view of the home dressing room at Windsor Park.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

EOIN KENNY, SON of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen, has today been named in Northern Ireland’s U18 squad for friendly matches against Manchester United. 

Eoin Kenny is a highly-regarded attacking midfielder, currently rising through the ranks of Dundalk’s academy, and qualifies for Northern Ireland as he was born in Derry during his father’s time managing in the city. 

As these games are at U18 level and non-competitive, involvement in this Northern Ireland squad does not affect his future eligibility status for the Republic of Ireland. 

The Northern Ireland squad is coached by former Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle, who is also in charge of their U17 and U19s. The games against Manchester United are a chance for Lyttle to evaluate talent ahead of the U19s European Championship qualifiers later this year, and there is a greater preponderance on players from the League of Ireland and Northern Irish Premiership as some of the players based in England and Scotland are completing their pre-season schedules with their clubs. 

“It’s important to keep continuity between the U17s and U19s. Several players who are with clubs in England and Scotland have just completed pre-season so they have not been included”, said Lyttle.

“However, my squads usually feature lots of players from NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland clubs so I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do.

“It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly rated opposition. However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion.

“There are U19 Euro qualifiers this autumn and I am sure the players in this squad will want to be part of that squad as well.”

The games against Manchester United are part of the SuperCupNI tournament, and will take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds (Monday 25 July, 7.30pm KO) and Ballymena Showgrounds (Wednesday 27 July, 7.30pm KO. 

Northern Ireland U18 squad 

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic).

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Defenders – Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Bayley McCann (Peterborough United). 

Midfielders – Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk).

Forwards - Conor Scannell (Glenavon), Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Shea Brennan (Larne), Luca Doherty (Derry City). 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie