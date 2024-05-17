Excitement, emotion and suspicion - Factors at play in Stephen Kenny's League of Ireland return

ONCE STEPHEN KENNY made the decision to accept the St Patrick’s Athletic manager’s job late on Wednesday evening plans had to change.

Calls were made to ensure certain staff were at the club’s training base in the National Sports Campus for 7.30 the following morning to meet the new manager and carry out some in-house media duties.

The players were also informed that training had been pushed back by a few hours to the later time of 12pm, but no reason was given.

There was speculation and then the club released the announcement of Kenny’s contract until the end of the 2029 season.

Within an hour he was taking training, led by coach Sean O’Connor who will remain at the club while an assistant is due to be appointed soon too.

“What a f***ing day,” was the succinct summation of one source at Richmond Park.

It has the potential to be a landmark day for fortunes in Inchicore, the starting point for a change in direction and sustained period of seriously challenging at the top of the League of Ireland as well as making an impact in Europe.

Owner Garret Kelleher has wanted Kenny here for years.

When The 42 revealed during last Friday’s game with Shamrock Rovers that St Pat’s were in advanced talks with the 52-year-old about succeeding Jon Daly as manager it came at a time when those of influence at St Pat’s had felt most confident the former Republic of Ireland manager would accept.

He already turned down former clubs Bohemians and Dundalk, but this was different.

Kenny’s preference in the months after his departure from the FAI was for a higher profile job in the UK or Europe, possibly further afield if it piqued his interest.

Yesterday he explained how personal factors relating to his wife’s family played a part in being more open to returning to the domestic game.

It took close to a week for Pat’s to get the answer but at no point had dialogue gone quiet, there was constant contact.

“It was a big decision. Like every decision around taking a job, you wrestle with it. I knew it would be a difficult job to take on,” Kenny said.

“You’re not taking on a team challenging for the title. We’ve some good teams over the next few weeks so we’ve to nurture this team, let it grow and try get up the table.”

Kenny (right) greets St Pat's owner Garrett Kelleher yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

It is understood that Kenny is now the best paid manager in the League of Ireland – nowhere near the €560,000 salary he finished with as Ireland boss but a significant six-figure sum that was reached after Kelleher went all out to get his No.1 target.

It is a deal that also has bonuses built in for success.

Kenny was asked whether that would be delivering a league title during his five and a half years.

“I’m not going to just… I want to be successful anyway,” he said.

“That’s why I’m here. We definitely want to be successful without a doubt. That’s our ambition.”

He was pressed again on what constitutes success.

“That depends. It could be European success. We’ll see on that. You want to be challenging for trophies and doing well in Europe. All of that. Other clubs have those ambitions too so it’s not easy.”

This was not an unveiling of grand plans and ambitions.

Kenny was there with Ireland but this felt more understated, more measured.

So when he was asked if he is a different manager now after his Ireland experience the response was telling.

“I don’t know. It’s difficult to assess yourself. I’ve learned a huge amount.

“You learn an awful lot in international football. It’s the highest level you can be involved in. The club game is constantly evolving.

“Longevity is difficult for managers and you have to evolve consistently, continue to learn, have a culture of learning within your coaching team and the players themselves. Always have a desire for self-improvement.”

The club wants to redevelop Richmond Park and discussions with Dublin City Council are progressing.

“I’m not naive, I understand, I have seen some plans for stadiums over the years at various times and I have been shown a lot of plans. But I think Garrett is serious, he wants to do it, he wants to have that here,” Kenny said.

What at least provides some clarity is the faith shown with the duration of the contract.

“That wasn’t really the big thing. I’m not hung up on the length of time. That’s not something I’m fixated on but I was offered it. That’s good because it sends a signal. You can build gradually in the way you need to with that in mind,”Kenny said.

Agreeing terms on numerous aspects of the contract did not prove difficult, but there were other aspects which did need to be discussed and considered further.

Brian Kerr was one of them.

It was by no means an insignificant issue given the pair’s relationship deteriorated so badly over the past four years.

Kerr’s criticism of Kenny during his time as Ireland boss stung, and when the topic was broached by one reporter the exchange was terse.

“You’re pretty close to him, you should know more than me. You were his personal press officer for the last four years. You were part of his press team,” Kenny said.

“Listen, ye know, he goes to the games and that’s a big part of his life but no, I don’t think we’ll be meeting for cups of tea or coffee.”

Kenny (left) with coach Sean O'Connor who will remain at the club. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Kerr has no formal role at the club but is present at the majority of games and respected by Kelleher as well as the fanbase.

The former Pat’s and Ireland boss has been available when required as a sounding board for advice on certain football matters, although not on this occasion as Kelleher thrashed out the deal to entice him back into management.

He has been the driving force behind bringing Kenny to the club and it’s understood that the role Kerr plays, as well as the influence he wields, was broached during negotiations.

While Kerr has made it clear he thinks Kenny’s arrival is a positive and welcomes the impact he could have on a side currently seventh, the prospect of bumping into each other around Richmond Park is not something that will lead to small talk between the pair.

“I don’t think fine would be the word but certainly, I haven’t seen Brian in a long time. We had a very good relationship for a long period but that’s the way life is,” Kenny said.

He admitted it was “surreal” to be back yesterday and that working on the training pitch every day brings out the best in him, just one aspect he is coming to terms with.

“The international team, for any manager when you leave, I said at the time that everything is a step down because it’s the greatest honour to manage your country and I’ve been privileged to do that,” Kenny said.

“I started at Longford, I started with nothing. It’s an opportunity here to come and try and build a successful team over time, and you will need time now because some of the teams at the top end of the league have been very successful and had settled teams, consistent structures and so forth.

“There has been a lot of turnover here in the last year so it will take a bit of planning going forward.”