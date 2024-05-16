'A bit surreal... I need to work. That's just the way I’m built. I’m happier doing that'

STEPHEN KENNY ADMITTED it was ‘surreal’ to be back in management with St Patrick’s Athletic after he took his first training session with his new players earlier today.

The former Republic of Ireland boss was this morning confirmed by the League of Ireland club on a contract until the end of the 2029 season and he wasted no time getting to work.

Kenny, who left the international role last November, revealed that a change in his own personal circumstances relating to an issue in his wife’s family played a part in his decision to return to the domestic game.

St Pat’s are seventh in the Premier Division and Kenny explained how being on the training pitch – ironically the club are based at the sports campus beside the FAI – felt after close to seven months out of the game.

“A bit surreal. I’ve only been out of work for a couple of months in 25 years. I’ve never not really been on the grass,” the 52-year-old said.

Advertisement

“I’ve always, although with the internationals you’re not on it enough with the international team, and I think maybe I struggle with that when I’m not [on the training pitch].

“I need to work. That’s just the way I’m built. I’m happier doing that. I want to get back working and decided to do that.”

Kenny cited the “clear vision” shown by owner Garrett Kelleher as another reason but was open about factors closer to home that played a part, as well family ties in the area that pulled on the heart strings.

“I was excited by his (Kelleher’s) plans and certainly in the time, my own personal circumstances changed as well that changed part of my decision.

“But mainly I’m enthused by the fact that I’m coming here to a club with great tradition. I started off here.

“My mother is from Keogh Square across the road, she used to come here. I’m looking forward to it. The team needs a lot of work, we’re at the wrong end of the table, near the bottom.

“It won’t be easy but that can change quickly with positive results, that has the ambition to try and do that. We’re looking forward to it.”

Kenny begins his reign against second placed Derry City tomorrow and it’s the start of a hectic period that will bring him face to face with former colleagues. Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins played under Kenny at Derry before becoming part of his coaching staff at Dundalk and Ireland, while Damien Duff was his third in command during the early stages of his Ireland tenure and brings current league leaders Shelbourne to Richmond Park on Monday.

There will then be some brief respite before a Dublin derby away to Bohemians a week tomorrow, led by Alan Reynolds who he also worked alongside at Derry previously.

“I know, it’s amazing really, the week that’s in it, of course. All exceptional coaches and there’s new, young, really talented coaches in the league,” he said.

“There’s a high emphasis on technical ability, I’m impressed, really impressed with the level of coaching in the league at the moment, very progressive in their style and I think a lot of the coaches can go on and do very well in their career.”