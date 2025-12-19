More Stories
Stephen McPhail is leaving his role as Shamrock Rovers' sporting director. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Stephen McPhail to leave Shamrock Rovers after nine years as sporting director

McPhail finished his playing career at Tallaght Stadium before taking the sporting director role in 2016.
1.44pm, 19 Dec 2025

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Stephen McPhail is set to leave Shamrock Rovers after nine years as the Hoops’ sporting director.

The news of McPhail’s Tallaght exit was first reported by the Irish Examiner on Friday morning, and confirmed by The 42.

McPhail departs following a run of historic success for Rovers under manager Stephen Bradley, including a four-in-a-row of league titles from 2020-2023, a European run to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League in 2024/25, as well as a league/cup double in 2025 — the club’s first since 1987.

The 46-year-old first joined Rovers in 2014 and finished out the last three seasons of his playing career at Tallaght Stadium, hanging up his boots in 2016 before taking on the sporting director role.

Rovers’ 2025 season came to an end on Thursday night with their final Conference League game, a 3-1 win over Hamrun Spartans which was not enough to see them progress to the knockout rounds for a second successive season.

– With reporting by David Sneyd

