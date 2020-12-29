BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Waterford All-Star keeper Stephen O'Keeffe steps away for 2021 season

Ballygunner stopper has informed the Waterford management team that he is taking some time out.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 2:16 PM
38 minutes ago 1,734 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5312388
O'Keeffe made a magnificent double save in the All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
O'Keeffe made a magnificent double save in the All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.
O'Keeffe made a magnificent double save in the All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WATERFORD WILL HAVE to plan for next season’s hurling league and championship without All-Star goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe.

O’Keeffe has informed Déise boss Liam Cahill and his management team that he will be unavailable for the upcoming campaign.

“Stephen O’Keeffe has informed the Waterford management team he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season,” the county board confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen who has given fantastic service to Waterford Hurling over the last 10 years.”

The Ballygunner stopper won an All-Star award in 2017 and was ever-present between the posts for Waterford’s run to the All-Ireland final this season, keeping clean sheets against Limerick in the Munster final and again in the All-Ireland decider, where he made a stunning double save early on.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie