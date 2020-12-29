Waterford All-Star keeper Stephen O'Keeffe steps away for 2021 season

WATERFORD WILL HAVE to plan for next season’s hurling league and championship without All-Star goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe.

O’Keeffe has informed Déise boss Liam Cahill and his management team that he will be unavailable for the upcoming campaign.

“Stephen O’Keeffe has informed the Waterford management team he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season,” the county board confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen who has given fantastic service to Waterford Hurling over the last 10 years.”

The Ballygunner stopper won an All-Star award in 2017 and was ever-present between the posts for Waterford’s run to the All-Ireland final this season, keeping clean sheets against Limerick in the Munster final and again in the All-Ireland decider, where he made a stunning double save early on.