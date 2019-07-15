This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bruce resigns as Sheffield Wednesday manager with Newcastle switch expected - reports

Both he and his coaching staff reportedly departed the Championship club today.

By Cian Roche Monday 15 Jul 2019, 1:44 PM
29 minutes ago 607 Views No Comments
STEVE BRUCE HAS resigned as manager of Sheffield Wednesday just six months after his appointment, according to widespread reports including the BBC.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Steve Bruce.

The move paves the way for him to take up the vacant managerial role at Newcastle United. Bruce leaves the post alongside coaching staff Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Reports this week claimed that the former Aston Villa and Sunderland manager had been in talks with the Toon Army following Rafa Benitez’s departure in June.

The 58-year-old was appointed manager at the beginning of January, having been sacked by Aston Villa in October 2018. He didn’t take up the position until a month later.

He went on to guide the Owls to a 12th-place finish in the Championship. Newcastle, meanwhile, have already travelled to China for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Bruce, favourite to succeed the Spaniard, will likely link up with the squad as they prepare for their pre-season games in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Benitez was allowed leave the club after his deal expired at the end of June. He has since been appointed as manager of Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang, winning his first two games in charge.

