Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 18 September 2022
Advertisement

Steven Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent him message of support

William is preparing for his grandmother’s funeral on Monday.

By Press Association Sunday 18 Sep 2022, 11:14 AM
7 minutes ago 164 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5869495
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match on Friday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match on Friday.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match on Friday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

STEVEN GERRARD has revealed the Prince of Wales found time to send a message of support to Aston Villa while he mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

William is preparing for his grandmother’s funeral on Monday after the monarch died aged 96 on 8 September.

But the life-long Villa fan still offered his backing to Gerrard and his struggling team ahead of their vital 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Friday.

Boosted by William’s message, Jacob Ramsey’s first-half goal lifted Villa away from the relegation zone after the stadium paid tribute to the Queen with a minute’s silence and a chorus of the national anthem before kick-off.

“He messaged in the week, to the club, and that shows everything about what he thinks of this club. For us to reward that with a result and clean sheet, I’m sure he will be proud,” Gerrard said.

“It was along the lines of ‘would love to be there’. He is consistently in touch. He is very supportive of the boys individually, he loves them. It’s really impressive, his knowledge, and how much he is in to it.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“It certainly took me back. He is very much involved in Villa. For him to message in the situation he is in is really impressive.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie