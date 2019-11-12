Scannell hoping small Larkham tweaks make a big difference at business end of Munster's season

MUNSTER CENTRE RORY Scannell is hoping the impact brought by new attack coach Steve Larkham lands a telling blow to help Munster get beyond their semi-final stumbling block.

The two-time European champions have consistently forced their way into the Heineken Champions Cup’s final four throughout this century. However, since winning the European title in 2008 they have lost all seven semi-finals they have appeared in, including three on the trot since 2017.

They are sick of the sight of that penultimate hurdle. And, while they are only too aware of the effort it will take to get back there again – starting away to Ospreys this Saturday – they are intent on finding a way over it this time around.

A talented and inventive out-half as a player, Larkham joined the southern province as senior coach this summer and the Munster attack already appears to have added some extra elements and angles.

During Saturday’s win over Ulster, Scannell was at the heart of many of the exciting moments Munster created. But he is intent on ensuring the improvements are brought to bear on the litmus test at the tail end of the season.

“He would have been someone I’d have watched a lot when I was younger, as a 10,” Scannell said of Larkham at last week’s Champions Cup launch.

“For us it’s a great addition. You know, I don’t think we’re going to discredit everything we’ve done over the last couple of years. He’s just coming in and slowly adding a few small tweaks and changes that can make us better and improve our skill-set.

Obviously the end goal is to improve our overall attack. Our attack has been good over the last couple of years. But it hasn’t been good in the semi-finals so if we can keep building over the next couple of months then hopefully come the end of the season we’ll be ideally looking for a trophy.”

He adds: “There’s a lot to happen between now and the semis, but that’s where you want to be at the end of the season and hopefully those small changes that he does make will help add to our attack.

“And hopefully then we can show that on the day because we haven’t done that in semis recently. So that’s the aim I suppose.”

A thriving Munster attack arguably offers Scannell more to gain than the majority of team-mates. The expected arrival of World Cup winner Damien De Allende next season will put a tight squeeze on competition for inside centre. The Corkman, however, feels he is already working under intense pressure for the 12 shirt.

“I don’t think it lights a fire. There’s always someone coming up behind you looking for that jersey, that position. And at the moment we’re lucky we have quality centres in the club with Chris (Farrell), Dan (Goggin), Sammy (Arnold), you know, Jaco (Taute) the last few years.

Scannell tackles Stuart McCloskey on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“There’s been a lot of injuries in that position as well and luckily I’ve managed to stay fit, but I’ve played a lot with all three of those guys over the last three years.

“You want them all fit but the way rugby is that’s rarely the case that they are all fit and ready to go.

“If that is the case, it’s great to add that quality to our squad. We want a lot of quality players in the squad and pushing each other, but I don’t think it lights a fire.

“You always want to get better and push on and keep your place. But it’s great if that is the case that we have that competitive side to the squad.”

