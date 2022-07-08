Steven Reid to take career 'in new direction' after quitting Nottingham Forest role

STEVEN REID HAS left his position at Nottingham Forest, with the former Republic of Ireland international outlining his ambition to take his career “in a new direction”.

Reid was part of the Forest coaching team that helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years this season.

But the 41-year-old has decided to leave his position as an assistant coach at the club, as he looks to begin a new chapter as a ‘specialist coach’ – with a focus on helping players improve their mental well-being and confidence.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am leaving my coaching position at Nottingham Forest and taking my career in a new direction,” Reid said.

“As those close to me know, I’ve had mental health and confidence issues throughout my playing and coaching career, which has spanned from League 1 academy football through to the Premier League, World Cup and European Championships. I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had an excellent support network around me to pull me through these times.

I now want to dedicate my time to being part of that support for any players/athletes or staff who might not have this network in place. That is why I’ll now be offering my services as a specialist coach – helping people improve their mental well-being, confidence, and leadership; probably a mix of all three. This is the area that I have become passionate with over recent times.

“I believe that the combination of having been there and experienced the many fantastic highs and desperate lows, alongside my ongoing training as a counsellor and LMA Mentor, will help others to perform at a higher level.

“My time at Nottingham Forest could not have finished on a bigger high than promotion to the Premier League, and I have no doubt under the guidance of Steve Cooper and staff, next season will be another great success. I leave with some amazing memories – none more so than being fortunate enough to lead the team against Huddersfield away.

“A big thank you to everyone at Forest over the last two seasons, and for making last year such an amazing one. All the very best for the future.”

The former Milwall, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom player joined Forest as an assistant to former first team manager Chris Hughton in 2020, and was later installed as caretaker manager for a September 2021 fixture against Huddersfield Town, leading the club their first victory of the 2021/22 season.

With Steve Cooper hired as Hughton’s replacement, Reid stayed on as an assistant coach as Forest secure promotion to the Premier League by coming through the Championship play-offs.

Cooper added: “I’m obviously disappointed that Steven will be departing, as not only was he an integral part of our coaching team, but he was also a brilliant guy to have around on a day-to-day basis.

“He will be sorely missed, but at the same time, we fully respect his decision and wish him the best on his next chapter which I know he is very passionate about.

“There’s no doubt he will succeed in the next phase as that is the type of guy he is.”

