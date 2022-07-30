Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 30 July 2022
Ireland's Stevie McKenna continues impressive run with knockout victory

It means the impressive 25-year-old now has 12 wins since turning professional.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 11:42 PM
Stephen McKenna celebrates winning (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
STEVIE MCKENNA remains undefeated after a knockout victory against Argentine fighter Facundo Alberto Rojas in Bournemouth this evening.

The Monaghan native, competing as part of the Chris Billam-Smith-v-Isaac Chamberlain undercard, triumphed as early as the second of eight scheduled rounds against an opponent with six wins, five losses and one draw to his name.

It means the impressive 25-year-old now has 12 wins since turning professional, 11 of which have been knockouts.

“I knew I was the stronger guy and I knew if I caught him with a good shot, he’d go down,” McKenna told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I caught him with a few in the first round and his legs wobbled, and I took advantage of it and went in and finished him.

“Any fight with me, I’m going in there to entertain everyone. I have power in both hands.

“And any welterweight who can stand in front of me, there are not many out there. So I want big fights, I want [Florian] Marku, I want Conor Benn, any of them.

“I know when I go in there and mix it with those guys, very few can take my power, and that was just a wee small percentage of what you see of me, I have plenty more tricks up my sleeve.”

