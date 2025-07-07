Advertisement
Jacob Stockdale. Ben Brady/INPHO
Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Portugal game with shoulder injury

Cian Prendergast recovers from illness and is available for selection.
3.26pm, 7 Jul 2025
JACOB STOCKDALE HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s game against Portugal on Saturday due to an injury to his AC joint. 

The Ulster winger has returned to Ireland to see a specialist. He sustained the injury during Ireland’s win against Georgia last Saturday. 

He came off with his left arm in a makeshift sling. 

After the final whistle, Ireland’s interim head coach Paul O’Connell said: “Jacob’s not great. I think he’s damaged his AC joint, so he’ll get an X-ray, but I don’t think he’s great.

“His last three games with Ireland now he’s gotten injured. Every time he’s come in, you’re really excited to see him have a go and get going.

“Even you saw him there tonight whenever he got the ball in his hand, he looks like he can create from anything, so he just needs a break.”

Back row forward Cian Prendergast meanwhile has recovered from illness and will be available for selection on Saturday (KO: 7pm – Virgin Media One).

He will be joined by Ulster prop Scott Wilson who had been called up as cover. 

The Ireland team to play Portugal will be announced on Thursday morning.

