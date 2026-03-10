Ireland international on target in 6-goal Championship thriller

IPSWICH’S AUTOMATIC PROMOTION hopes were dented after Milan Smit scored a very late equaliser from the penalty spot to earn Stoke a 3-3 draw in an enthralling Championship clash, while Ireland international Jack Taylor’s goal helped his side earn a point.

Goals from Smit and Bae Jun-ho had put the Potters into a deserved 2-0 lead at half-time before an Eric Bocat own goal and strikes from Taylor and substitute George Hirst saw Ipswich turn the game on its head and go 3-2 ahead.

It looked like that was going to be enough for the Tractor Boys until the sixth minute of stoppage time, when Smit converted from 12 yards after Cedric Kipre had brought down Lamine Cisse in the penalty area.

The result moves Kieran McKenna’s side to within four points of second-placed Middlesbrough, who face Charlton tomorrow, having played the same number of games.

As for Stoke, they now have just one win from their last 11 league matches, but a valuable point sees them remain in 15th.

The hosts started the brighter of the two teams, with Tomas Rigo’s early effort from the edge of the area forcing Christian Walton into a save with his feet before the goalkeeper kept out Smit’s attempt on the follow-up.

Ipswich steadily grew into the game and twice came close just after the quarter-hour mark, through Leif Davis’ deflected shot and Kipre’s header against the post from Wes Burns’ cross.

But it was the Potters who went ahead in the 35th minute as Million Manhoef’s shot against the post bounced out to Rigo, who managed to work the ball to Smit for the on-loan Go Ahead Eagles striker to turn it home from close range and register his first goal for the club.

And Mark Robins’ side doubled their advantage just before half-time, when Bae fired past Walton after pressure from Rigo forced Taylor into a poor pass backwards high up the pitch.

A fortunate deflection saw Ipswich halve the deficit shortly after the break as Burns’ shot ricocheted off Bocat and fizzed past Tommy Simkin for an own goal.

Burns had a great opportunity to equalise moments later, but his header from Davis’s corner went narrowly wide.

The visitors’ pressure continued to build, with Simkin denying Taylor from distance and then Jack Clarke from close range after a surging run forward from the winger.

And it finally told in the 64th minute as Taylor’s first-time half-volley from the edge of the area found its way into the net after Stoke failed to properly clear a long throw into the box.

What a COMEBACK!



Ipswich go level as Jack Taylor strikes⚡️ pic.twitter.com/hHnRAxw4b0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 10, 2026

Despite posing very little attacking threat in the second half, Stoke had a great chance to go back in front when captain Ashley Phillips headed over from Bae’s delivery.

It initially appeared to be an extremely costly miss as Hirst latched onto Kipre’s through-ball to slot home in the 82nd minute.

But Smit was on hand to score from the penalty spot in the dying moments after Kipre fouled substitute Cisse in the area, ensuring the spoils were shared.

Elsewhere, former Ireland U21 international Liam Kelly was on target as MK Dons won 5-1 away to Gillingham.

The result consolidates second place for Kelly’s side, and leaves them just two points adrift of League Two table toppers Bromley.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy