'A strong foundation for success': Cobh Ramblers appoint Ashton as new boss until 2021

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE appointed Stuart Ashton as the club’s new first team head coach on a two-year deal until the end of the 2021 season.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division side saw long-serving manager Stephen Henderson step down in June, bringing an end to his second spell in charge.

Ashton, who joined the club back in 2017 as assistant manager, has served as interim boss since Henderson’s departure two months ago. He previously managed the club during the 1990s, having also previously represented the Cork outfit as a player.

Previously he served as interim manager at Cork City in 2013 prior to John Caulfield’s appointment.

Having spent a number of years coaching underage football with City, Ashton helped bring Ireland internationals Alan Browne, Kevin Long and Brian Lenihan through to first-team football.

📝 Cobh Ramblers FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Stuart Ashton as our first team head coach up until the end of the 2021 season.



➡️ https://t.co/RZU7jBUD0e pic.twitter.com/9MR8rUsgZY — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) September 9, 2019

“The club are delighted with this appointment and feel the commitment, innovation, and leadership Stuart has shown as interim manager is a strong foundation for success together over the coming years,” Cobh said.

Ashton’s background team of Dec Coleman, James Claffey and Shane Kavanagh will remain in place, the club confirmed.

Ramblers have two games remaining this season, a trip Galway United followed by Longford Town at home, as they look to continue their recent six game unbeaten run in the First Division.

