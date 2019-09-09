This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A strong foundation for success': Cobh Ramblers appoint Ashton as new boss until 2021

A vastly experienced coach in Cork, Stuart Ashton will take over as first team head coach at St Colman’s Park.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Sep 2019, 6:14 PM
29 minutes ago 340 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4802245
New Cobh Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton.
New Cobh Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton.
New Cobh Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton.

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE appointed Stuart Ashton as the club’s new first team head coach on a two-year deal until the end of the 2021 season.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division side saw long-serving manager Stephen Henderson step down in June, bringing an end to his second spell in charge.

Ashton, who joined the club back in 2017 as assistant manager, has served as interim boss since Henderson’s departure two months ago. He previously managed the club during the 1990s, having also previously represented the Cork outfit as a player.

Previously he served as interim manager at Cork City in 2013 prior to John Caulfield’s appointment.

Having spent a number of years coaching underage football with City, Ashton helped bring Ireland internationals Alan Browne, Kevin Long and Brian Lenihan through to first-team football.

“The club are delighted with this appointment and feel the commitment, innovation, and leadership Stuart has shown as interim manager is a strong foundation for success together over the coming years,” Cobh said.

Ashton’s background team of Dec Coleman, James Claffey and Shane Kavanagh will remain in place, the club confirmed.

Ramblers have two games remaining this season, a trip Galway United followed by Longford Town at home, as they look to continue their recent six game unbeaten run in the First Division.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie