This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stuart Hogg believes Scotland are taking on Ireland at the right time

The sides will open their respective Rugby World Cup campaigns by squaring off in Yokohama on Sunday.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 12:44 PM
4 minutes ago 150 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4814239
Stuart Hogg pictured before Scotland's match against France at Murrayfield last month.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Stuart Hogg pictured before Scotland's match against France at Murrayfield last month.
Stuart Hogg pictured before Scotland's match against France at Murrayfield last month.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

STUART HOGG HAS long been a shining light for struggling Scotland and the fleet-footed full-back said today that he is ready for another solid defensive shift in their World Cup opener against Ireland.

Hogg established himself as the pin-up of Scottish rugby with his elusive free running, eating up metres from the back and scooping Six Nations player of the season awards in 2016 and 2017, despite Scotland finishing fourth in both tournaments.

His equally strong defence and ability with the boot, allied to his attacking prowess, also earned him a place in Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squads in both 2013 and 2017.

Only four Scots made that first tour and it was just two in 2017, although Hogg has yet to play a Lions Test after his second tour was cut short by injury.

The 27-year-old has returned to fine form after being ruled out of the end of last season’s Six Nations following a tackle by Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony.

After arriving in Tokyo from a training camp in Nagasaki, Hogg said it was “good to be here” ahead of Sunday’s Pool A clash in nearby Yokohama.

“The boys are excited to get going, it’s the first time in a long time we’ve got a good squad to pick from,” said the 69-times capped player. “The training has been right up there with best I’ve been involved in.”

Hogg, who joins English Premiership team Exeter Chiefs from Glasgow Warriors after the World Cup, added: “It’s just about doing a job on Sunday. That’s getting our campaign off to a great start with a win against Ireland.”

Hogg acknowledged that kicking off against Ireland, World Rugby’s number one ranked team, was like being thrown into the deep end.

“In Test match rugby there is no such thing as an easy game,” he said. “If there’s a time to take on Ireland, I believe it’s now, before they get a head of steam almost.”

In a pool that also includes hosts Japan, Russia and hard-hitting Samoa, Hogg said defence was key: “Defensively we’re going to have to be spot-on. We believe that defence will win World Cups and that’s something we’ve been working incredibly hard on since the middle of June.

“We’re concentrating on ourselves and making sure that we don’t beat ourselves and we don’t make too many silly errors and make sure… we make the most of every single possibility we get.

“It’s exciting times to be part of this team.”

© – AFP, 2019 

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie