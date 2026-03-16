Stuart Lancaster hopeful Bundee Aki will sign new contract

STUART LANCASTER IS hopeful that Bundee Aki will sign a new contract and remain with Connacht next season heading into the 2027 World Cup.

Aki is out of contract in a few months at the end of the season but Lancaster echoed Andy Farrell’s optimism that the centre will pen a new deal.

Aki, who will be 36 next month, is on a central contract so the IRFU are to lead the discussions on extending his stay.

“It’s a bit of both, but I think it’s more in their hands than Connacht,” said Lancaster.

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“I’m pretty hopeful. Obviously, it benefits everyone, doesn’t it? It benefits Connacht and benefits Ireland as well.”

Aki has played 159 games for Connacht since joining from the Chiefs as a 24-year-old in 2014. He has made eight appearances for Lancaster’s side this season.

On Saturday he won his 69th cap for Ireland when he came off the bench. He made his debut in 2017 against South Africa, having qualified on the residency rule.

Meanwhile, Lancaster is hopeful that another one of his players will become the next player from New Zealand to be capped for Ireland with Seán Jansen taking his try haul to ten for the season on Friday when they defeated Scarlets 31-14.

The 26-year-old back rower, Irish-qualified through grandparents from Belfast and Kildare, has already played for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A and former England head coach Lancaster reckons Jansen, who joined Connacht from Leicester Tigers three years ago, is on the right trajectory for full international honours.

Lancaster said Jansen’s form this season is putting him strongly in contention for the inaugural Nations Championship this summer when Ireland will take on the Wallabies and Japan in Australia and the All Blacks in Auckland in July.

“Well, I’d love him to go on the tour,” said Lancaster. “It’s a long way off the tour, but in international rugby, there are always injuries at the end of a season. We’ve got three games, Australia, Japan and New Zealand. So it’s tough, isn’t it? And he’s going to need a big squad to go there.

“I hope Sean keeps pushing forward like he did. When he came on in the A game, I thought he looked a step above, to be honest. He’s been unbelievable for us, and I know he’s very hungry to make that next step.

“Hopefully, whether it’s the summer tour, it probably will be, if that’s the next chance he’ll get, if Andy decides to take him. But he’d certainly have my support. He’s going in the right direction.”