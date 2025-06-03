Connacht appoint Stuart Lancaster as head coach

CONNACHT HAVE APPOINTED Stuart Lancaster as the province’s new head coach on a two-year deal.

The coaching coup sees Lancaster, 55, return to Irish rugby having previously spent seven years at Leinster, where he helped the province to a Champions Cup title as well as a Pro14 four-in-a-row.

Lancaster, who coached England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, was most recently the director of rugby at Racing 92 in France’s Top 14 before parting company with the Parisian giants in February.

He will take charge out west ahead of pre-season training in July, and will take responsibility for Connacht’s defence as well as his overall head coaching role.

The appointment completes Connacht’s coaching ticket, which also includes the incoming Rod Seib as attack coach, Cullie Tucker as scrum and contact coach, and John Muldoon as lineout and maul coach.

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Connacht Rugby and begin this new chapter of my life in the West of Ireland with my wife Nina,” Lancaster said on Tuesday.

“Connacht is a club with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Professional Men’s team programme.

“I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent.

“Ever since my initial conversations with Willie [Ruane, Connacht CEO], David [Humphreys, IRFU performance director] and the rest of the selection committee, it’s clear that same belief exists here in Connacht, and that’s why I’m so excited by this opportunity.”

Humphreys welcomed Lancaster’s appointment as “a significant coup and a real statement of intent” for Connacht.

“Stuart is a hugely talented coach with a proven track record in developing young talent and in delivering high performing and successful teams.

“It was clear in the recruitment process of his knowledge and enthusiasm for Irish Rugby and this appointment will be a huge boost to the game in Ireland.”

Connacht CEO Ruane hailed Lancaster as “one of the most respected coaches in world rugby”.

“We are absolutely thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre. He has a proven track record in developing young talent, building a high-performance environment, and most importantly, delivering success and helping teams realise their ambitions.

“His coaching philosophy and his vision for how the game should be played, perfectly matches our own values and our own ambition.”