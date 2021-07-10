Stunning late strike sees DLR Waves overcome Cork

DLR Waves 1

Cork City 0

SUBSTITUTE CIARA Maher scored a stunning late strike as DLR Waves edged out Cork City to keep up the pressure on the Women’s National League’s big three.

Graham Kelly’s side sit two points behind third-place Wexford Youths with a game in hand after eking out a hard-fought three points against a rapidly improving City side.

The Rebel Army earned their first win of the season at home to Bohemians last week and looked to have followed it up with another positive performance on the road in south Dublin.

Both sides hit the woodwork during the second half of a game that took a while to get going but provided plenty to shout about for the 100 or so paying spectators.

City goalkeeper Abbie McCarthy made a string of fine saves but there was little she could do when midfielder Maher picked out the top corner in emphatic fashion two minutes from time.

It was a tough result for the visitors to take, having played a full part in an entertaining game and restricting the home side to few clear opportunities inside the first half.

Shauna Carroll did find the net midway through the opening period, only for referee Paula Brady to harshly punish the Waves winger for a foul.

Fiona Donnelly had earlier shot wide for the home side, while the lively Sarah McKevitt forced Eve Badana to save low to her right at the other end as she nodded Sophie Liston’s header goalwards.

The second half was much more open and both sides had chances inside the opening two minutes, Liston turning McKevitt’s cross wide at the back post before Katie Malone likewise headed wide.

The league’s second top scorer had a chance to put her side in front moments later as Abbie McCarthy couldn’t gather a corner, but a host of City bodies blocked her path to goal.

Waves then hit the bar as Niamh Prior’s corner found Jess Gleeson, and her audacious overhead kick cannoned back off the bar.

It was Cork’s turn to hit the woodwork shortly after as McKevitt saw her brilliantly-struck effort from 25 yards bounce back off the post with Badana beaten.

Shauna Carroll tested McCarthy with another well-struck shot from distance as the game opened up, and Kelly introduced Maher, Catherine Cronin and Avril Brierley as Waves chased a winner.

Brierley was denied a goal seven minutes from time as Lauren Walsh produced a fine block in the six-yard box, and Gleeson headed the corner wide as the game looked set to finish all square.

Maher had other ideas, however, as she caught the ball perfectly on the volley 25 yards out and sent it dipping over the outstretched arms of McCarthy.

DLR Waves: Eve Badana; Aoide Brophy, Jess Gleeson, Niamh Barnes, Niamh Prior; Fiona Donnelly, Rachel Doyle (Ciara Maher 69), Katie Malone; Kerri Letmon (Catherine Cronin 69), Shauna Carroll (Jetta Berrill 69), Carla McManus (Avril Brierley 75).

Cork City: Abbie McCarthy; Leah Murphy, Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Shauna McCarthy; Eva Mangan, Becky Cassin, Éabha O’Mahony; Sarah McKevitt, Sophie Liston, Christina Dring (Lauren Singleton 86).