Sultans of Ping and Cork City supporters launch charity jersey in aid of Down Syndrome Cork

CORK PUNK-ROCK BAND Sultans of Ping and Cork football supporters trust Foras have collaborated on a new charity jersey in aid of Down Syndrome Cork.

Manufactured by O’Neill’s, the limited-edition jersey will not be available and shops and can be pre-ordered exclusively from the Foras Trust website (Pre-orders have been paused at the time of writing due to demand). The jersey will be available to purchase until Monday, 20 October.

All proceeds after the cost of production and delivery will go to Down Syndrome Cork’s Field of Dreams project, which specialises in further education and preparation for entering the workplace. Field of Dreams courses are run from a horticultural site in Curaheen.

Paul Fitzgerald wearing the Sultans/Foras jersey.

The Irish-made shirt is striped in the green and red Foras colours, with the Sultans of Ping logo across the chest and an embroidered Foras logo as its badge.

A message on back of the shirt the collar reads ‘City till I die and beyond’, which is a tribute to the late John Kennedy, a Foras stalwart who passed away five years ago. John’s daughter, Grace, was on hand at the jersey unveiling in Coughlan’s Bar on Douglas Street.

The bottom of the shirt contains the message ‘A man can’t have no greater love’, which is an allusion to the Sultans’ football anthem ‘Give Him a Ball (And A Yard of Grass)’.

FORAS chairman Darren O’Keeffe said the decision to team up with the Sultans was a no-brainer.

“We wanted to launch a special edition shirt with a music crossover, and the Sultans were the obvious choice,” he said.

“Aside from the fact that one of the Sultans is a Foras member, they are a band whose music and style has always reflected the common bonds shared between rock and football. It’s a great partnership between a Cork supporters trust, an iconic Cork band, and all in aid of a wonderful Cork charity.

“We want to give our sincere thanks to the band, who have been hugely enthusiastic about the idea, and to O’Neill’s, Coughlan’s Bar, and photographer Clare Keogh for their fantastic support for this cause.

“We really hope all Sultans fans and the people of Cork and beyond will get behind this and bag themselves a one-off collectors’ item in the process,” O’Keeffe said.

The special-edition jersey is launched in Coughlan's, Cork. Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

Sultans’ drummer Morty McCarthy, who is a Foras member, added: “I’ve always been known for wearing different jerseys in the band and we were really excited about the idea when the lads in Foras reached out to me before the summer.

“From looking at early mock-ups to seeing the final jersey in the flesh, we couldn’t be happier. With the upcoming gig at Cork City Hall, the timing couldn’t be better and we are delighted that a Cork charity can benefit from this jersey too,” he said.

Debbie Kelleher, Care Coordinator at Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams offered “a heartfelt thank you from Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams” to both Foras and the Sultans “for their incredible support”.

“As a self-funded charity with over 400 members across Cork city and county, we rely heavily on donations and creative fundraising initiatives like this to continue delivering essential services to our community,” Kelleher added.

“To everyone who purchases this limited edition charity jersey—thank you. Your generosity directly supports a great local Cork charity and helps us make a meaningful difference in the lives of our members,” she said.