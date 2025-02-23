Waterford too strong for Antrim while Fermanagh and Longford earn narrow wins

Waterford 2-23

Antrim 0-11

***

Fermanagh 1-13

Offaly 3-6

***

Longford 2-11

Waterford 1-12

DAVY FITZGERALD’S ANTRIM were thoroughly outplayed by one of his former sides at Corrigan Park today.

Waterford recorded a 2-23 to 0-11 victory in Division 1B of the NHL, with the outcome never in doubt.

The Deise had the wind at their backs in the first half and used it to help them build a 16-point lead. The final margin of 18 points shows how Antrim failed to make similar use of the elements.

Kevin Mahony scored Waterford’s first goal on 10 minutes. Stephen Bennett added their second major six minutes later, from a penalty, as the contest was put to bed early.

The returning Bennett finished with 1-4, while Dessie Hutchinson was a constant threat and finished with 0-4 from play while Jamie Barron got 0-3.

Fermanagh beat Offaly in Division 3 of the NFL at Ederney 1-13 to 3-6

There was a controversial conclusion to the game as Offaly chased an equaliser in stoppage time. Keith O’Neill looked to have been fouled close to the Fermanagh goal but Referee Kevin Faloon deemed no free was due, with full-time coming shortly after.

Offaly had trailed by 1-10 to 1-1 at half time, their determined comeback falling just short.

Declan McCusker goaled for Fermanagh in the first minute as they set about building a lead.

Cillian Bourke halted their charge when he raised a green flag for Offaly on four minutes, yet the visitors would score just once more in the first half, a 45 from keeper Paddy Dunican.

Second half goals helped Offaly get back into the contest, one from Dylan Hyland who put away a rebound from a penalty, and another from Cormac Egan. Yet ultimately Offaly fell just short in their unlikely comeback.

In Division 4, late scores from Matthew Carey and Daniel Reynolds gave Longford victory over Waterford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2-11, 1-12.

Aaron Farrell goaled for Longford on 15 minutes, and he found the net a minute later following good work from Cathal McCabe.

Waterford kept in touch with two-pointers from Jason Curry and Conor Murray kicked two pointers.

Longford were reduced to 14 men in the 55th minute when Ryan Moffett got a black card.

Carey fired Longford into the lead in the 70th minute with a two-point free, with Reynolds adding another in stoppage time.