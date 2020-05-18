This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sunday Game to cut back to 90 minutes as GAA show expected to run into July

The show’s production team are planning for the next few months amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 18 May 2020, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,145 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5101925
The Sunday Game [file photo].
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Sunday Game [file photo].
The Sunday Game [file photo].
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE SUNDAY GAME will be cut back to a 90-minute show from this weekend onwards.

The GAA’s flagship TV programme returned to RTÉ screens as a two-hour show on Sunday 10 May, with a second episode following last night.

With no live games to broadcast and analyse due to Covid-19 pandemic, the format of the show has been revamped to reflect on classic games while guests contribute to the show remotely.  

Rory O’Neill, the producer of the Sunday Game, confirmed to The42 that the show will continue to broadcast in its weekly slot up to July but will be reduced to 90-minute episodes.

“It’s certainly going to be on for the next six to 10 weeks,” says O’Neill. “We are going to be on at 9.30pm every Sunday.

“We had a debrief today and a chat about different things, what worked and what didn’t. We feel going back to an hour and a half is definitely the way to go.

It’s going back to 90 minutes beginning this Sunday coming. In fairness, it’s a lot of time to fill when you’ve no action. It was just an experiment on our part to see if it was something that was workable and something the audience were interested in.”

O’Neill says that this week’s show will focus on camogie with Ladies football coming under the spotlight next week. 

GAA president John Horan, who was a studio guest in the first episode of the 2020 series, said it is unlikely that Gaelic games will be played at any level while social distancing in its current form remains in place.

O’Neill says the Sunday Game team will continue to revise the format of the show to keep viewers engaged during the lockdown, but will be alert to any changes should live sport resume in the near future.

“It’s just tightening it up, moving to the hour and a half, I think [that] might help it,” he continues.

“It might be something we’ll need to revisit again depending on what happens down the line. But the big thing is that the Sunday Game will run certainly into July.

After that, it’s very hard for anybody to look that far advanced into the future. Nobody really seems to know. If the prospect of live action were to come back onto the agenda then our focus might have to shift.

“All you can do really is plan for the short and medium term, and let the long term look after itself. It’s a real work in progress and it’s something you’re trying to figure out as you go.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie