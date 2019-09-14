Do you agree with the Sunday Game football Team of the Year?

Cathal McShane (L) was named in the Sunday Game's Team of the Year, while Con O'Callaghan was named their Footballer of the Year.

Cathal McShane (L) was named in the Sunday Game's Team of the Year, while Con O'Callaghan was named their Footballer of the Year.

SEVEN ALL-IRELAND-WINNING DUBS made the Sunday Game Team of the Year for 2019, with one of them — Con O’Callaghan — also being chosen as Footballer of the Year by RTÉ’s panel of Tomás Ó Sé, Sean Cavanagh and Colm O’Rourke.

Kerry forward David Clifford was named by Ó Sé as the Sunday Game Young Player of the Year, but was controversially omitted from the best XV.

Three Kerry players — Tom O’Sullivan, David Moran and Sean O’Shea — did make the cut, along with two from Mayo, two from Tyrone and one from Donegal.

There was no room, however, for the All-Ireland final replay man of the match Ciarán Kilkenny.

Michael Murphy was the sole player not to play in an All-Ireland semi-final this year selected in RTÉ's best XV. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And so, ahead of the All Star awards, let the debate begin in earnest. What do you think of RTÉ’s team? You’ll scarcely need an invitation to let us know in the comments section!

Sunday Game Team of the Year

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

3. Ronan MacNamee (Tyrone)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

6. Colm Boyle (Mayo)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. David Moran (Kerry)

10. Michael Murphy (Donegal)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kerry)

12. Brian Howard (Dublin)

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

14. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Sunday Game Young Player of the Year: David Clifford (Kerry)

Sunday Game Footballer of the Year: Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

