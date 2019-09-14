This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the Sunday Game football Team of the Year?

Con O’Callaghan was chosen as the panel’s Footballer of the Year, but there was no room for Young Player of the Year David Clifford in the best XV.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 11:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,607 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4810289
Cathal McShane (L) was named in the Sunday Game's Team of the Year, while Con O'Callaghan was named their Footballer of the Year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cathal McShane (L) was named in the Sunday Game's Team of the Year, while Con O'Callaghan was named their Footballer of the Year.
Cathal McShane (L) was named in the Sunday Game's Team of the Year, while Con O'Callaghan was named their Footballer of the Year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SEVEN ALL-IRELAND-WINNING DUBS made the Sunday Game Team of the Year for 2019, with one of them — Con O’Callaghan — also being chosen as Footballer of the Year by RTÉ’s panel of Tomás Ó Sé, Sean Cavanagh and Colm O’Rourke.

Kerry forward David Clifford was named by Ó Sé as the Sunday Game Young Player of the Year, but was controversially omitted from the best XV.

Three Kerry players — Tom O’Sullivan, David Moran and Sean O’Shea — did make the cut, along with two from Mayo, two from Tyrone and one from Donegal.

There was no room, however, for the All-Ireland final replay man of the match Ciarán Kilkenny.

michael-murphy-scores-a-penalty Michael Murphy was the sole player not to play in an All-Ireland semi-final this year selected in RTÉ's best XV. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And so, ahead of the All Star awards, let the debate begin in earnest. What do you think of RTÉ’s team? You’ll scarcely need an invitation to let us know in the comments section!

Sunday Game Team of the Year

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
3. Ronan MacNamee (Tyrone)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)
6. Colm Boyle (Mayo)
7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)
9. David Moran (Kerry)

10. Michael Murphy (Donegal)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kerry)
12. Brian Howard (Dublin)

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)
14. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Sunday Game Young Player of the Year: David Clifford (Kerry)
Sunday Game Footballer of the Year: Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

