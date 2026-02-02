More Stories
Diarra inspires win over Burnley as Sunderland extend unbeaten home run

Diarra struck before the break with his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.
10.26pm, 2 Feb 2026

HABIB DIARRA INSPIRED Sunderland to a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley as they extended their unbeaten Premier League home run on Monday night.

On his first start since returning from Africa Cup of Nations glory with Senegal, Diarra’s effort – which deflected off Axel Tuanzebe – sent Sunderland ahead in the opening 10 minutes and he struck again before the break with his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.

Chemsdine Talbi’s brilliant top-corner finish from outside the area wrapped up three points with 18 minutes to play as Sunderland extended their impressive unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light to 12 league games.

As a result they climbed into eighth in the table, while Burnley are now 15 Premier League games without a win and remain second-bottom.

After a comfortable opening, Sunderland took the lead nine minutes in when Diarra latched onto a neat backheel from Brian Brobbey and the midfielder’s low effort deflected off Tuanzebe and past Martin Dubravka.

Sunderland extended their lead in the 32nd minute when Mukiele’s low pass into the box from the right flank was deflected by Florentino Luis into the path of Diarra and the midfielder’s strike was palmed into the bottom corner by Dubravka.

The third goal arrived in the 72nd minute. Mukiele sent a brilliant low pass into an unmarked Brobbey, who mis-hit the ball, but the hosts quickly recycled the attempt and Talbi moved to the edge of the box, blasting a superb strike which rattled off the underside of the crossbar and into the net.

