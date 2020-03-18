Watch the new trailer for Sunderland 'Til I Die ahead of Season 2's release

Aiden McGeady, pictured scoring against Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, features again in Season 2. Source: Adam Davy

IF NETFLIX WASN’T already a vital source of entertainment for you before these current emergency measures were imposed by the government, the likelihood is it has become one over the past few days.

Subscribers who are partial to a sports documentary will be excited to learn that the second season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die is set for release on 1 April.

The fly-on-the-wall series debuted in December 2018 and followed the English club as it looked to bounce back from Premier League relegation. Instead, the Black Cats went down for a second consecutive season after a catastrophic campaign and several high-profile controversies — much to the anger of the city’s passionate supporters.

It all made for thoroughly enjoyable viewing, so we’re eagerly awaiting its return two weeks from today.

Until then, here’s the trailer that Netflix released this morning:

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 arrives on April 1st. Looking forward to finding out how this one ends… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/SEBYjgic6c — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2020

