Superb Harry Kane makes it 55 from 50

BAYERN MUNICH stretched their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points on Saturday with an extraordinary 4-3 victory over Holstein Kiel.

Bayern led 4-0 as Harry Kane scored twice, but Finn Porath replied for Kiel before Steven Skrzybski’s stoppage-time double threatened to steal an unlikely point.

The full-time whistle was met with relief around the Allianz Arena.

“None of us are happy that we won 4-3 here,” Jamal Musiala, scorer of Bayern’s first goal, told Sky Sport. “We have to have the mentality to work for 90 minutes and avoid conceding goals.”

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was also irritated with how his team ended the game.

“It was a pretty complete game until the 80th minute. But we also played against a team that was fighting for every moment,” Kompany told reporters.

“I thought we started the second half really well, but in terms of how we finished the game, that’s something we’ll have to review with the players.”

With Bayern’s closest title rivals, Bayer Leverkusen, hosting Hoffenheim on Sunday, Kompany’s side took their chance to widen the gap between them and the champions.

The Bavarians went ahead in the 19th minute when Musiala finished a beautiful team goal that involved a quick interchange of passes between Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise and then Musiala, who steered in his 10th league goal of the season.

Kiel had almost made it to half-time just a goal behind but with less than a minute of stoppage time to go, Bayern struck a killer blow.

Kingsley Coman beat his man on the left and lofted a cross onto the head of Kane, who couldn’t miss from close range. Kane scored another in the first minute of the second half, heading home Raphael Guerreiro’s pinpoint cross.

It was Kane’s 55th league goal in 50 appearances, another Bundesliga goalscoring record for the England captain.

“To have 55 in 50 is obviously a proud feeling but as always with me it’s about the next 50 games and seeing how many more I can get,” said Kane.

Serge Gnabry joined the party with a fine goal, bringing a high ball under his spell with his right foot and volleying in with his left.

Kiel struck back with a beautifully executed strike by Porath which seemed little more than a consolation, even after the fourth official indicated five additional minutes.

Skrzybski’s late brace nearly embarrassed Bayern but the hosts limped over the line as wounded victors.

- Dortmund win before Kovac begins -

Borussia Dortmund picked up a slim 2-1 victory at struggling Heidenheim in their final game before Niko Kovac takes charge, following the recent sacking of coach Nuri Sahin.

Dortmund went in front as Heidenheim couldn’t clear a corner and Serhou Guirassy scored from close range.

It was the Guinean striker’s fifth goal in his last four games and followed a double in the Champions League in midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Heidenheim came into the contest without a win in their previous 14 league games and occupying the relegation play-off position.

The game remained tight until the hour when Ramy Bensebaini drilled a low cross in from the left and substitute Max Beier made a difficult finish look easy.

Dortmund became their own worst enemies, conceding 18 seconds after the restart as Mathias Honsak cut their lead in half.

But Dortmund held firm and weathered some late pressure to pick up a first league win since 22 December, snapping a four-game winless streak in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Germany international Tim Kleindienst scored a late winner for Borussia Moenchengladbach in a 2-1 victory at Stuttgart.

Gladbach led when Nathan N’Goumou rifled into the roof of the net but a Nico Elvedi own goal soon after the break levelled the contest.

But a slick Gladbach counter-attack saw Lukas Ullrich pick out Kleindienst, who tapped in the winner.

Freiburg picked up a 1-0 win at bottom-placed Bochum, with Kiliann Sildillia nodding in his first Bundesliga goal.

St Pauli were denied victory when Augsburg teenager Mert Komur struck late to ensure a 1-1 draw.

RB Leipzig moved back into the top four despite being held 0-0 at struggling Union Berlin.

– © AFP 2025