Highly-rated attack coach De Bruin takes up role with Southern Kings

FORMER SPRINGBOK ATTACK coach Sws de Bruin has taken up a role as coaching consultant with Guinness Pro14 strugglers the Southern Kings.

De Bruin was previously head coach of Johannesburg’s Super Rugby side the Lions. He guided them to three straight finals of the southern hemisphere competition from 2016 to 2018, but lost to the Hurricanes and twice to the Crusaders.

The 59-year-old was a key part of Rassie Erasmus’ backroom team until midway through this year’s Rugby Championship. He left the role due to ‘personal and medical reasons,’ leading Erasmus to fill the gap in his staff with Felix Jones.

Last week, he ended his seven-year stint with the Lions and has joined Robbi Kempson’s Southern Kings setup ahead of their trip to Europe for fixtures against Benetton, Glasgow and Ospreys.

Well, it’s finally here. Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey make a call on Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud