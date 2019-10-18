This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Highly-rated attack coach De Bruin takes up role with Southern Kings

The ex-Lions coach has stepped away from high profile roles to work as a consultant with the Pro14 side.

By Sean Farrell Friday 18 Oct 2019, 11:16 AM
1 hour ago 1,609 Views 1 Comment
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO

FORMER SPRINGBOK ATTACK coach Sws de Bruin has taken up a role as coaching consultant with Guinness Pro14 strugglers the Southern Kings.

De Bruin was previously head coach of Johannesburg’s Super Rugby side the Lions. He guided them to three straight finals of the southern hemisphere competition from 2016 to 2018, but lost to the Hurricanes and twice to the Crusaders.

The 59-year-old was a key part of Rassie Erasmus’ backroom team until midway through this year’s Rugby Championship. He left the role due to ‘personal and medical reasons,’ leading Erasmus to fill the gap in his staff with Felix Jones.

Last week, he ended his seven-year stint with the Lions and has joined Robbi Kempson’s Southern Kings setup ahead of their trip to Europe for fixtures against Benetton, Glasgow and Ospreys.

