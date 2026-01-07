'I never felt more sad' - Szoboszlai on Hungary's World Cup qualifier loss to Ireland

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI SAYS he “never felt more sad” than after Hungary’s World Cup qualifier defeat to Ireland in Budapest last November.

Troy Parrott’s last-gasp winner snatched a play-off spot for Ireland, and broke Hungarian hearts.

Szoboszlai revisited the painful memories during an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Arsenal tomorrow.

Listing out what he would still like to achieve in his career, the Reds midfielder included:

“Being in the next World Cup with Hungary after we . . . don’t talk about it.”

Asked how tough the Ireland defeat was, he continued: “It was very tough. I never felt more sad – I wasn’t angry, I was sad – more sad than this never, ever before.

“I owe them a World Cup.”

Elsewhere in the 11-and-a-half minute sit-down interview, Szoboszlai laid down the gauntlet to Arsenal, reminding the table-toppers that they are playing the champions, and not yet the champions themselves.

“It’s a long way, eh? The Premier League is not easy. You don’t win it by January. I don’t think we are playing against the champions. They play against the champions.

“They know as well. We know as well. Of course, they are one of the favourites for this year. Unbelievable team, really good players.

“But we shouldn’t forget about (Manchester) City and (Aston)Villa, who is doing very good. So yeah, we don’t play against the champions. They play against the champions.”

You can watch the full interview here: