Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Tadgh McElroy. Tom Maher/INPHO
Move

Tadgh McElroy joins Ulster to provide 'short-term injury cover'

The hooker was with Connacht last season.
10.48am, 25 Sep 2024
1.1k
3

TADGH McELROY has joined Ulster on a “short-term injury cover basis,” according to the province. The 27-year-old was with Connacht last season.  

The former Ireland U20s hooker has also played for Saracens, Bedford Blues, Bristol Bears, London Irish and Leinster.

McElroy is part of a 30-man travelling squad named by Ulster head coach Richie Murphy as the province face South African opposition over the next two weekends.

Ulster face the Lions on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park. The following weekend, they head to Pretoria to take on the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. 

 

Ulster’s travelling squad: 

Backs: John Cooney, Nathan Doak, Dave Shanahan, Aidan Morgan, James Humphreys, Jacob Stockdale, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham, Werner Kok, Stuart McCloskey, Stewart Moore, Ben Carson, Ethan McIlroy

Forwards: Andy Warwick, Eric O’Sullivan, Callum Reid, John Andrew, James McCormick, Tadgh McElroy, Tom O’Toole, Corrie Barrett, Iain Henderson (C), Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Charlie Irvine, James McNabney, Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie