Tadgh McElroy joins Ulster to provide 'short-term injury cover'

TADGH McELROY has joined Ulster on a “short-term injury cover basis,” according to the province. The 27-year-old was with Connacht last season.

The former Ireland U20s hooker has also played for Saracens, Bedford Blues, Bristol Bears, London Irish and Leinster.

McElroy is part of a 30-man travelling squad named by Ulster head coach Richie Murphy as the province face South African opposition over the next two weekends.

Ulster face the Lions on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park. The following weekend, they head to Pretoria to take on the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Ulster’s travelling squad:

Backs: John Cooney, Nathan Doak, Dave Shanahan, Aidan Morgan, James Humphreys, Jacob Stockdale, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham, Werner Kok, Stuart McCloskey, Stewart Moore, Ben Carson, Ethan McIlroy

Forwards: Andy Warwick, Eric O’Sullivan, Callum Reid, John Andrew, James McCormick, Tadgh McElroy, Tom O’Toole, Corrie Barrett, Iain Henderson (C), Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Charlie Irvine, James McNabney, Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, David McCann, Nick Timoney.