Munster blow as Tadhg Beirne set for surgery on fractured ankle

Cruel luck: Beirne is to go under the knife.

MUNSTER’S FEARS HAVE been confirmed with the news that Tadhg Beirne is to undergo surgery after fracturing his ankle.

The Ireland international was given oxygen and stretchered off with the injury in the opening minutes of Saturday’s Champions Cup defeat to Saracens.

In a brief update this evening, Munster said that Beirne suffered a fracture which will require an operation.

The province did not put forward any timeline for his recovery or his expected return to action.

Munster also confirmed that “a low grade adductor injury” ruled captain Peter O’Mahony out of the 15-6 defeat in Allianz Park.

O’Mahony pulled up in the pre-match warm-up and was replaced by Jack O’Donoghue in the back row.

John Ryan, who was forced off after just 24 minutes, is being treated for a calf strain while Andrew Conway is following the return to play protocols following his second-half head injury assessment.

Dave Kilcoyne (calf) and Jeremy Loughman (ankle) are both expected to return to training this week ahead of Saturday’s Pro14 derby against Connacht.

