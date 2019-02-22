Tadhg Beirne makes return from injury as late replacement for Munster's trip to Ospreys

MUNSTER HAVE MADE one late change ahead of tonight’s Guinness Pro14 clash away to Ospreys as Tadhg Beirne comes into the squad in place of Jean Kleyn [KO 7.35pm, TG4 and Eir Sport].

He's back: Beirne will line out as a late replacement for Kleyn who is unavailable due to illness. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Beirne, who trained with the Ireland squad this week, makes his return from injury as the 25-year-old South African misses out due to illness.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan had made six changes to his side for tonight’s visit to the Liberty Stadium.

Jack O’Donoghue is included among the replacements and could feature for the first time since last May.

The Irish province travel to Swansea on the back of last week’s win over Southern Kings.

