Friday 22 February, 2019
Tadhg Beirne makes return from injury as late replacement for Munster's trip to Ospreys

He slots in in place of Jean Kleyn who misses out due to illness.

By Cian Roche Friday 22 Feb 2019, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,062 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4508227

MUNSTER HAVE MADE one late change ahead of tonight’s Guinness Pro14 clash away to Ospreys as Tadhg Beirne comes into the squad in place of Jean Kleyn [KO 7.35pm, TG4 and Eir Sport].

Tadhg Beirne He's back: Beirne will line out as a late replacement for Kleyn who is unavailable due to illness. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Beirne, who trained with the Ireland squad this week, makes his return from injury as the 25-year-old South African misses out due to illness.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan had made six changes to his side for tonight’s visit to the Liberty Stadium.

Jack O’Donoghue is included among the replacements and could feature for the first time since last May.

The Irish province travel to Swansea on the back of last week’s win over Southern Kings.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

