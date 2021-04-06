BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 6 April 2021
Munster hopeful Beirne will return in time for start of Rainbow Cup

However, Thomas Ahern and Scott Buckley have picked up knee injuries.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 4:57 PM
18 minutes ago 680 Views 2 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
MUNSTER ARE HOPEFUL of having second row Tadhg Beirne back in action for the start of the Rainbow Cup in three weekends’ time, while captain Peter O’Mahony is in line to be fully fit for the clash with Leinster on the weekend of 23/24/25 April.

Ireland international Beirne suffered a rib injury in the first half of Munster’s Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse last weekend but the province say he will “return to full training in the next few weeks.”

O’Mahony missed the Toulouse clash after suffering a deep laceration to his thigh against Leinster the previous weekend, but Munster report that he is “progressing well and will return to training next week.”

There was also positive news on centre Dan Goggin, who made a successful from a hand injury in a recent training game.

Unfortunately, two of the province’s promising young players picked up injuries in that game, with second row Thomas Ahern and hooker Scott Buckley suffering knee injuries.

Munster report that both academy players “will be further assessed this week.”

Johann van Graan’s men are on a break this week following their exit from the Champions Cup but will soon turn their attention towards the Rainbow Cup.

Munster will open their campaign with inter-provincial games against Leinster, Ulster [7/8/9 May], and Connacht [14/15/16 May].

It remains to be seen if the four new South African teams – the Bulls, Sharks, Lions, and Stormers – can travel for the latter part of the competition, which has already undergone one format change.

The current plan involves further rounds on the weekends of 29 May, 5 June, and 12 June before a final on 19 June. 

Murray Kinsella
