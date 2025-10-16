Five for champions Kildare as Tailteann Cup team of the year announced

CHAMPIONS KILDARE HAVE been rewarded with five spots on the 2025 Tailteann Cup Team of the Year which has been announced today.

There are six counties represented in all on the team.

Harry O’Neill, James McGrath, Kevin Feely, Alex Beirne, and Darragh Kirwan are all selected from Kildare, while there are four players from beaten finalists Limerick in Josh Ryan, Iain Corbett, James Naughton, and Danny Neville.

Wicklow duo Malachy Stone and Dean Healy are also included, along with the Westmeath pair of Sam McCartan and Luke Loughlin, while Fermanagh’s Lee Cullen, and Wexford’s Sean Nolan complete the team.

The winners will be presented with their awards tomorrow night at a special black-tie event at Croke Park where they will be guests of honour alongside the Champion 15 and Joe McDonagh Team of the Year members.

The event will be streamed live by the GAA on YouTube from 7pm.

Tailteann Cup 2025 Team of the Year

1. Josh Ryan (Limerick)

2. Harry O’Neill (Kildare)

3. Lee Cullen (Fermanagh)

4. Malachy Stone (Wicklow)

5. James McGrath (Kildare)

6. Iain Corbett (Limerick)

7. Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

8. Dean Healy (Wicklow)

9. Kevin Feely (Kildare)

10. James Naughton (Limerick)

11. Alex Beirne (Kildare)

12. Danny Neville (Limerick)

13. Luke Loughlin (Westmeath)

14. Darragh Kirwan (Kildare)

15. Sean Nolan (Wexford)