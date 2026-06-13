OFFALY, WICKLOW, DOWN and Fermanagh all booked semi-final places today in the Tailteann Cup quarter-final action.
Offaly came from behind to defeat Wexford by five points, 1-22 to 1-17. At the break Offaly trailed 1-13 to 0-10, Eoghan Nolan raised the green flag for Wexford in the opening period.
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Jack Bryant’s early second-half goal boosted Offaly with Keith O’Neill and Harry Plunkett scoring 0-4 apiece, while Jack McEvoy and Shane O’Toole-Greene hit 0-3 apiece.
Wicklow won in dramatic fashion in Corrigan Park against Antrim, with a crucial two-point free from Mark Jackson and a late winner from Dean Healy clinching success by 2-19 to 3-15.
Oisín McGraynor and Eoin Darcy struck goals for Wicklow, while Tiernan McCormick, Ryan McQuillan, and Paddy McAleer raised green flags for the beaten Antrim side.
Down cruised past Laois by 2-23 to 0-15 in Portlaoise. Eamon Brown hit 0-9 for Down, while Ronan Burns and Odhran Murdock scored 0-4 each. Daniel Guinness fired a goal for Down, and they also netted courtesy of a Jack Lacey own goal. Evan O’Carroll top scored for Laois with 0-6.
Fermanagh enjoyed an emphatic win over Sligo, claiming victory by 2-25 to 0-9. Mattie McDermott hit 1-4 and Shane McGullion scored 1-2, while Ultan Kelm fired 0-4 for the winners.
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Offaly, Wicklow, Down and Fermanagh book Tailteann Cup semi-final places
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final Results
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OFFALY, WICKLOW, DOWN and Fermanagh all booked semi-final places today in the Tailteann Cup quarter-final action.
Offaly came from behind to defeat Wexford by five points, 1-22 to 1-17. At the break Offaly trailed 1-13 to 0-10, Eoghan Nolan raised the green flag for Wexford in the opening period.
Jack Bryant’s early second-half goal boosted Offaly with Keith O’Neill and Harry Plunkett scoring 0-4 apiece, while Jack McEvoy and Shane O’Toole-Greene hit 0-3 apiece.
Wicklow won in dramatic fashion in Corrigan Park against Antrim, with a crucial two-point free from Mark Jackson and a late winner from Dean Healy clinching success by 2-19 to 3-15.
Oisín McGraynor and Eoin Darcy struck goals for Wicklow, while Tiernan McCormick, Ryan McQuillan, and Paddy McAleer raised green flags for the beaten Antrim side.
Down cruised past Laois by 2-23 to 0-15 in Portlaoise. Eamon Brown hit 0-9 for Down, while Ronan Burns and Odhran Murdock scored 0-4 each. Daniel Guinness fired a goal for Down, and they also netted courtesy of a Jack Lacey own goal. Evan O’Carroll top scored for Laois with 0-6.
Fermanagh enjoyed an emphatic win over Sligo, claiming victory by 2-25 to 0-9. Mattie McDermott hit 1-4 and Shane McGullion scored 1-2, while Ultan Kelm fired 0-4 for the winners.
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GAA Gaelic Football Last Four Tailteann Cup Results