Sligo and Wexford win in Tailteann Cup, Mayo reach All-Ireland MFC semi-final

WEXFORD AND SLIGO booked the last two spots in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup today with their preliminary quarter-final victories over Antrim and Carlow respectively.

Wexford saw off Antrim at home by 11 points as they hit five goals with Seán Nolan (2), Ben Brosnan, Mark Rossiter, and Robbie Brooks all raising green flags. Darragh Brooks scored 0-6 for the winners, while Dominic McEnhill (1-5), Michael Byrne (0-6), Ryan McQuillan (0-5) and Patrick Finnegan (1-0) chipped in for Antrim.

Sligo prevailed by five points against Carlow in Tubbercurry, with captain Niall Murphy striking 0-8 while Alan McLoughlin scored their only goal. Paddy McDonnell found the net twice for Carlow.

The draw will take place tomorrow on RTÉ Radio 1 on Morning Ireland after the news at 8.30am.

In Bowl 1 will be the group stage winners – Kildare, Limerick, Fermanagh, Wicklow.

In Bowl 2 will be this weekend’s victors – Sligo, Westmeath, Wexford and Offaly.

Fixture details will be finalised by the GAA’s CCCC later tomorrow and the games will take place next weekend 14-15 June.

Fixtures that can’t happen due to repeat pairings are Kildare v Sligo, Limerick v Westmeath, Fermanagh v Wexford, and Wicklow v Offaly.

The last of the All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals took place today with Mayo defeating Offaly 3-13 to 4-7. Conor Hession, Dara Flanagan, and Conor Coghill netted for the winners, who were ahead 3-7 to 1-4 at half-time.

Tony Furey, Ruairí Woods, Dylan Dunne, and Cian McNamee grabbed the goals for Offaly.