This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shields believes Serrano's 'god-given power' will see her past Taylor in superfight

Claressa Shields predicts Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor will work out 60:40 in the Puerto Rican’s favour.

By Gavan Casey Monday 6 Apr 2020, 4:12 PM
4 hours ago 2,807 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5067917
Claressa Shields (left), Amanda Serrano (top right) and Katie Taylor (bottom right).
Image: PA Images/Inpho
Claressa Shields (left), Amanda Serrano (top right) and Katie Taylor (bottom right).
Claressa Shields (left), Amanda Serrano (top right) and Katie Taylor (bottom right).
Image: PA Images/Inpho

FEMALE BOXING GREAT Claressa Shields is picking Amanda Serrano to cause a mild upset when the Puerto Rican faces Katie Taylor either on the rescheduled date of 4 July or later this year.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor [15-0, 6KOs] and seven-weight world champion Serrano [38-1-, 28KOs] have been on a collision course since the Irish icon turned professional in the autumn of 2016, and had finally been set to square off at the Manchester Arena on 2 May before the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus torched the sporting calendar.

The bout — and the entire card, headlined by Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin — has been kicked two months further down the line, albeit even the tentative new date might seem like wishful thinking at this juncture.

Taylor and Serrano will, fitness and public health pending, eventually square off at some point this year, however, and three-weight world champion Shields reckons Serrano has what it takes to edge proceedings against Taylor, Shields’ fellow 2012 Olympic champion.

“I think that Amanda Serrano is stronger,” Shields told FightHype of the 31-year-old southpaw. “I don’t think that she’s more skilled — Katie Taylor’s skills, to me, are very high but her skills can kind of make her lack in other places like her power and her head movement and stuff like that.

I think she takes too many punches sometimes when she fights. I think Amanda Serrano has the power and has a good skill set herself to beat Katie Taylor by a 60-40 split. That’s me, personally.

“But I know Amanda Serrano punching hard!

You can tell from her fights that she’s punching hard. I’ve actually seen her fight in person and you can just see — like, she fought against Heather Hardy; Heather Hardy strong as shit and a tough girl, and she put her through hell. I thought the fight was over in the first round… I know Amanda Serrano can pop for real –like she can really punch.

“I respect her and I respect Katie. I feel like Amanda has god-given power like Deontay Wilder. She can knock people out.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie