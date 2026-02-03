Staying stars Teahupoo and Bob Olinger counting down to Cheltenham

BOTH DEFENDING CHAMPION Bob Olinger and former winner Teahupoo are firmly on course for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, as leading owner Brian Acheson seeks his third straight success in the day three feature at the Cheltenham Festival.

Acheson, who runs his horses under the Robcour banner, has dominated the staying hurdling division in recent years and after his star names came home first and second at Leopardstown over the Christmas period, hopes are high for another strong showing at Prestbury Park in March.

“Bob Olinger and Teahupoo are both absolutely great and will head straight to the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival,” said Robcour representative Robbie Power.

“As good as Teahupoo was at Christmas, I thought Bob ran an absolute cracker on his first start since winning at the Festival last year. They’ve both come out of that race well and we’re looking forward to going back to Cheltenham with them.

“We’ve got some nice stayers and hopefully one will do the job in March.”

As well as Bob Olinger and Teahupoo, Acheson’s hand is strengthened by Bob Olinger’s Henry de Bromhead-trained stablemate Hiddenvalley Lake, the Liverpool Hurdle winner who will reappear at Navan ahead of joining the aforementioned Robcour duo in the Cotswolds.

Power added:”Hiddenvalley Lake will go to the Boyne Hurdle at Navan and he’s in the mix as well and hopefully will join the others at Cheltenham.”