Thursday 28 November, 2019
Teenager Haaland makes Champions League history

Patson Daka, Takumi Minamino and Hwang Hee-chan were also on target as Salzburg eased to a 4-1 win.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 5,540 Views 2 Comments
Erling Braut Håland celebrates scoring (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Erling Braut Håland celebrates scoring (file pic).
Erling Braut Håland celebrates scoring (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

SALZBURG CRUISED past Genk 4-1 on Wednesday to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jesse Marsch’s side did not hit the heights of the 6-2 thumping of their Belgian opponents in September but they scarcely needed to get out of second gear against Hannes Wolf’s limited outfit.

Patson Daka – who had earlier missed a glaring opportunity – put the Austrian side ahead after 43 minutes before Takumi Minamino doubled their advantage just 98 seconds later.

The impressive Hwang Hee-chan added a third in the second half before Mbwana Samatta headed in a consolation five minutes from time. 

Erling Haaland added a final flourish for Salzburg, though, to ensure they go into their clash with Liverpool on December 10 knowing they will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Jurgen Klopp’s side, in the process becoming the first teenager to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition.

Daka was guilty of a glaring miss 10 minutes before the interval, blazing over from eight yards after being teed up by Hwang’s clever backheel.

He made up for that two minutes before the interval, though, by bundling home after Gaetan Coucke had failed to hold onto Dominik Szoboszlai’s half-volley from long range.

The hosts’ misery was compounded just two minutes later when Minamino lashed home from 15 yards after being picked out inside the penalty area by Enock Mwepu.

Genk came agonisingly close to reducing the deficit shortly after the hour mark but Sebastien Dewaest’s header from a corner crashed back off Carlos’ right-hand post.

Any hopes of a grandstand finale were extinguished in the 69th minute when Hwang slotted home from substitute Haaland’s low cross.

Haaland bizarrely had a goal ruled out for a perceived foul before Samatta nodded in from close range after Carlos had failed to hold a tame shot from distance.

Teenage Norwegian Haaland did get on the scoresheet to keep up his record of scoring in every Champions League game this season three minutes from time, with Salzburg’s attention now turning to that clash with the Premier League leaders in two weeks.

The42 Team

