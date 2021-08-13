Poll: Who do you think will win the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL weekend in the ladies football championship.

Dublin, Mayo, Cork and Meath are the last four standing in the race for the Brendan Martin Cup.

Both semi-finals take place in Croke Park, the winners from Saturday and Sunday’s clashes advancing to the All-Ireland final, which is currently fixed for 5 September.

Five-in-a-row chasing Dublin face Mayo on Saturday [throw-in 3.45pm, live on TG4], while 2020 finalists Cork and last year’s intermediate champions Meath go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon [throw-in 3.30pm, live on TG4].

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues have been in the last four every year since 2014, while Mayo — under the watchful eye of Michael Moyles — are back at this stage for the first time since 2019.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels are eyeing their first All-Ireland crown since 2016, but standing in their way are Eamon Murray’s Meath, who have made remarkable progress in their first season back in the top-flight and indeed, over the past few years.

Who do you think will win this weekend’s semi-finals and face off in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship final?

