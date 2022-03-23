Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 23 March 2022
TG4 GAA series 'Underdogs' to return with hurling focus for 2022

Applications are now being invited.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 4:30 PM
Image: SPORTSFILE
Image: SPORTSFILE

TG4′S GAA SERIES ‘Underdogs’ is to return in 2022 with a focus on hurling.

Nationwide trials are to take place in April as TG4 and Adare Productions are now inviting applications for the new series.

The invitation is open to all male players who have never played with an inter-county team in the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

All applicants must be 18 years of age on or by 18 April 2022 to be eligible and they must currently be registered with a GAA club.

The playesr will be chosen by a panel of expert selectors who make up the management team.

Source: Spórt TG4/YouTube

“Since its foundation, TG4 has been synonymous with excellence in Gaelic games coverage and the Underdogs series has been a popular part of this work,” said GAA President Larry McCarthy.

“It is a show that takes people behind the scenes in preparing a team and is fuelled by the attraction of seeing the underdog get a shot at the big time. In 2004 Kieran Donaghy featured as an unknown Underdog, but two years later was an All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer and a household name. I look forward to seeing the hurling hopefuls of 2022 being put through their paces, and potentially the emergence of another well-known star.”

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

