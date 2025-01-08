Shane Lowry fires first shot in golf's drive to attract a new audience

THE OPENING SHOT of the TGL was delayed ever so slightly after Shane Lowry forgot to bring a tee to the hitting area.

Yet the Offaly man soon struck golf down its latest path under the bright lights of the SoFo Centre, a custom-built venue in Florida which accommodates 1500 spectators.

TGL is a new fast-paced, indoor team competition fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in which the action is played out on two sophisticated golf simulators.

Unofficially, it stands for Tomorrow Golf League but in all literature it is simply referred to as TGL.

It was due to launch last year but problems with the inflatable dome roof at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens led to a 12-month delay.

Lowry would go on to record the clinching point in the early hours today for The Bay Golf Club over New York Golf Club, besting Rickie Fowler in singles at the par-5 10th to make it 7-1 and secure the victory for himself and teammates Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Åberg with five holes left. The remaining holes were played out for a final score of 9-2.

“It’s quite an intimidating place to play golf because it’s somewhere we’re not used to,” Lowry said of the dome where fans are allowed to be vocal.

NYGC returns to action on 21 January against Atlanta Drive Golf Club, while The Bay looks to keep it rolling with two matches on 17 February against Atlanta Drive.

TGL is an attempt to sell the sport to a new audience. It is the brainchild of sports media executive Mike McCarley, who teamed up with Woods and McIlroy in 2022 to found TMRW Sports to get the project up and running.

The company has attracted considerable private investment and TGL has a prize pot of €20.2 million, with €9.5m for the winning team.

It has been in the making for some years and was not devised as a rival to LIV Golf, although it has come to be seen as such.