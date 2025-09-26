Róisín Ní Riain qualifies for her fourth World Championships final

RÓISÍN NÍ RIAIN has qualified for the S13 400m Freestyle final at the World Para Swimming Championships.

The Limerick woman finished second in Heat 2, clocking a time of 4:48.48.

Ní Riain has been in flying form this week, having already bagged a hat-trick of medals.

The swimmer claimed silver in the 100m backstroke S13 final on Wednesday, which followed on from a bronze medal in the S13 100m butterfly and a silver medal in the SB13 1oom breaststroke.

Speaking after today’s race, a delighted Ní Riain said, “Definitely a case of job done this morning. That was the aim, get out and have a good but controlled swim to set me up well for tonight. I’m happy that I’ve done that.”